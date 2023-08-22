Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Destini 125 on road price in Bhiwani starts from Rs. 76,240.
The on road price for Hero Destini 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 83,860 in Bhiwani.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Hero Destini 125 Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is Hero Destini 125 100 Million Edition.
Hero Destini 125 dealers and showrooms in Bhiwani for best offers.
Hero Destini 125 on road price breakup in Bhiwani includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Destini 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Bhiwani, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Bhiwani and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Bhiwani.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Destini 125 Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 76,240 Hero Destini 125 VX ₹ 81,910 Hero Destini 125 Platinum ₹ 83,640 Hero Destini 125 100 Million Edition ₹ 83,860
