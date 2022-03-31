Hero Destini 125 ‘XTEC’ with updated design, features launched at ₹79,990

Along with new features, the Hero Destini 125 XTEC has also been updated with refreshed Nexus Blue colour option.

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced the launch of Destini 125 XTEC at ₹79,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new scooter packs a host of new design and theme elements such as new LED headlamps, enhanced retro design along with fresh chrome hints. Moreover, the scooter has also received a new Nexus Blue colour option.

Hero Destini 125 will be available for purchase at all the authorized Hero MotoCorp dealerships in India in two trims, while the standard can be purchased at ₹69,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the higher-spec Destini 125 XTEC costs ₹79,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Some of the key highlights of the new Destini 125 XTEC include its i3S Technology, (Idle Stop-Start System) and new digi analogue speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alerts. Apart from that, the scooter also features USB charger, side-stand engine cut off and seat backrest support for extended comfort.

The Destini 125 XTEC delivers its power from a 125cc BS 6-compliant engine that delivers 9bhp at 7,000 RPM and 10.4 NM of torque at 5,500.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, The XTEC technology package has started to make a name of its self, being the signature for latest technology and segment first feature. We introduced XTEC editions on the Glamour 125, the Pleasure+ 110 with great success and today, on the Destini 125, which will further strengthen its popularity. The Destini XTEC combines a dash of classic elegance through its handle cover signed by a chrome strip, the elegant speedometer artwork, the embossed backrest, together with a load of technology through its new LED headlamp and Bluetooth connectivity. If you are looking for a timeless commuter that is smart, the Destini 125 XTEC edition is for you!"

