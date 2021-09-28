Hero Maestro Edge, Destini 125 scooters get a price hike. Check new prices here

Hero MotoCorp has announced a price revision for its entire portfolio in the Indian market. Thus, apart from the new Splendor, even its scooter range - Maestro Edge, Destini 125 has come under the latest price revision effect. Save for the price increment, the rest of the details remain unchanged.

The new price hike has come into effect starting from September 20th.

Find below the updated price tag of Hero's scooters in India:

Maestro Edge 125 Alloy Drum: ₹73,450 (vs ₹72,250)

Maestro Edge 125 Alloy Disc: ₹77,900 (vs ₹76,500)

Maestro Edge 125 Alloy Disc Prismatic: ₹77,900 (NA)

Maestro Edge 125 Alloy Disc Prismatic Plus Connected: ₹81,900 (vs ₹79,750)

Destini 125 Steel Drum: ₹70,400 (vs ₹69,500)

Destini 125 Alloy Drum VX: ₹73,950 (vs ₹72,950)

Destini 125 100 Million Edition: ₹75,500 (vs ₹74,750)

Destini 125 Alloy Drum VX Platinum: ₹75,900 (vs ₹74,700)

Maestro Edge 110 Alloy Drum VX: ₹65,900 (vs ₹64,250)

Maestro Edge Alloy ZX: ₹66,900 (vs ₹65,450)

Maestro Edge 110 100 Million Edition: ₹68,599 (vs ₹67,250)

Pleasure Plus Steel Drum LX: ₹61,900 (vs ₹60,500)

Pleasure Plus Alloy Drum VX: ₹64,200 (vs ₹62,850)

Pleasure Plus Platinum Alloy Drum ZX: ₹66,400 (vs ₹64,950)