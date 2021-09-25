Home > Auto > News > Hero MotoCorp announces ‘Ride for Real Heroes’ global ride
Hero MotoCorp announces ‘Ride for Real Heroes’ global ride

1 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2021, 02:51 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Ride for Real Heroes commemorates the historic milestone of Hero MotoCorp surpassing 100 million units in cumulative production. 

  • Hero MotoCorp has now announced a global ride - Ride for Real Heroes, to honour the frontline healthcare warriors across the world.

After launching several relief initiatives in Uttarakhand, Hero MotoCorp has now announced a global ride ‘Ride for Real Heroes’ to honour the frontline healthcare warriors across the world.

The Splendor maker informed in a press note that participants of the newly announced global ride will distribute Covid-19 safety kits to the healthcare workers including doctors and medical personnel in 100 cities and towns across the world. 

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp achieves its second Guinness World Records title)

The new Hero ride has been slated to take off on October 2, 2021. Hero will be organising the ‘Ride for Real Heroes’ ride in 100 cities across the world. Some of the countries where the ride will take place include India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Guatemala, Colombia, Bolivia, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, Turkey and UAE among others. The ride will span 100 kilometres in each city.

To participate, the interested Hero customers can apply for the ride on the company's official website. “As a responsible corporate citizen, Hero MotoCorp remains committed to contributing to the betterment and well-being of society. To honour the frontline healthcare workers across the world, we are delighted to announce one iconic ride – ‘Ride for Real Heroes’. The riders participating in the ride will be distributing Covid-19 safety kits across 100 cities is in keeping with our ongoing efforts to support the medical infrastructure in the country. For this noble cause, we encourage more participants from more cities to come forward and be a part of our 100Kms, 100 Cities, 100 Rides initiative," said Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp said.

 

 

  • First Published Date : 25 Sep 2021, 02:49 PM IST
