Hero Destini 125 launched in new, more affordable Prime variant. Check Price

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Destini Prime 125 scooter in the market priced at 71,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Hero Destini Prime is the more affordable variant of the scooter and is cheaper by 7,749 over the Destini XTEC LX variant which retails at 79,248, and about 14,239 more accessible than the top-spec Destini XTEC VX priced at 85,738. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2023, 17:29 PM
The Hero Destini Prime is the more affordable variant and undercuts the Destini XTEC by a substantial margin
The Hero Destini Prime 125 gets a simple setup missing out on several features that are available on the more expensive variants. This includes the LED headlamp that’s replaced with a halogen unit, while the chrome bezels around the headlamp cluster have been skipped as well. The backrest from the XTEC has been replaced with a standard grab rail, while the chrome rearview mirrors are replaced with regular body-coloured units.

The Hero Destini Prime skips on fancy features like the LED headlamp, Bluetooth connectivity, backrest, and chrome rearview mirrors
On the feature front, the Hero Destini Prime gets an analogue instrument console with a digital readout. The unit does not support Bluetooth connectivity. It continues to get a USB charging port in the under-seat storage space with a boot lamp.

Power on the Hero Destini Prime comes from the same 124.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.36 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a CVT unit. Hero claims a fuel efficiency of 56 kmpl on the Destini Prime. Other hardware components include telescopic front forks with a monoshock at the rear while braking performance comes from the same 130 mm drum brakes at either end with a combi-braking system.

The Hero Destini Prime is a no-frills scooter and arrives right in time for the festive season
The Hero Destini Prime is available in three colours - Pearl Silver White, Nexus Blue and Nobel Red. The new variant arrives right in time for the festive season and will be a new option for customers looking to bring a basic 125 cc scooter home and do not necessarily need the fancier tech. The substantial drop in price should certainly help the manufacturer move more units of the scooter this season. The Destini Prime takes on the Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, Suzuki Access and TVS Jupiter 125 in the family scooter segment.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2023, 17:29 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Destini Prime Hero Destini 125 Hero scooters 125 cc scooters Hero MotoCorp

