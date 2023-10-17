Saved Articles

TVS Jupiter On Road Price in Bhiwani

4.5 out of 5

4.5 out of 5
73,340 - 89,748*
*On-Road Price
Bhiwani
Jupiter Price in Bhiwani

TVS Jupiter on road price in Bhiwani starts from Rs. 75,150. The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 85,330 in Bhiwani. The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel₹ 75,150
TVS Jupiter STD₹ 80,420
TVS Jupiter ZX₹ 85,330
TVS Jupiter Variant Wise Price List in Bhiwani

Sheet Metal Wheel
₹ 75,148*On-Road Price
109.7 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,533
RTO
4,525
Insurance
5,340
Accessories Charges
750
On-Road Price in Bhiwani
75,148
EMI@1,615/mo
STD
₹ 80,424*On-Road Price
109.7 cc
View breakup
ZX
₹ 85,329*On-Road Price
109.7 cc
View breakup

TVS Jupiter Alternatives

Simple Energy Dot One

Simple Energy Dot One

99,999
Dot One Price in Bhiwani
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Activa 6G Price in Bhiwani
UPCOMING
EeVe Forseti

EeVe Forseti

1 Lakhs Onwards
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

79,899 - 90,000
Access 125 Price in Bhiwani
TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125

84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs
NTORQ 125 Price in Bhiwani
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

79,806 - 88,979
Activa 125 Price in Bhiwani

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Jupiter News

TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect will be offered in two colour schemes.
TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity launched at 96,855. Check details
17 Oct 2023
The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,500 cheaper when compared to the ZX Disc variant and gets a host of connected features
TVS Jupiter ZX gets SmartXonnect on more affordable drum trim. Check price, features
3 Aug 2023
Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter are leading the sales chart.
Honda Activa to TVS Jupiter: Best-selling scooters in India in 2022-23
29 Apr 2023
Both scooters have radically different design languages.
Hero Xoom vs TVS Jupiter: Specs, features and design compared
10 Feb 2023
Both manufacturers played safe when it comes to the design of the scooters.
TVS Jupiter vs Honda Activa: Which scooter should you get?
27 Dec 2022
TVS Jupiter Videos

TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
17 Feb 2023
RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
3 Sept 2021
