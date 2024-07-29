HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BMW CE-04 Front Right View
View all Images

BMW CE-04

Launched in Jul 2024

₹14.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
News
CE-04 Key Specs

Speed

CE-04: 120.0 kmph

Range

CE-04: 130.0 km

Charging

CE-04: 3.5 hrs

Battery

CE-04: 8.5 kwh

View all CE-04 Specs and Features
BMW CE-04 Variants
BMW CE-04 price starts at ₹ 14.9 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
STD₹14.9 Lakhs*
120 kmph
130 km
Mobile Application
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 8.9 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel ABS
View More
BMW CE-04 Images

22 images
View All CE-04 Images

BMW CE-04 Colours

BMW CE-04 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Light white
Imperial blue metallic

BMW CE-04 Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooter
Battery Capacity8.5 kWh
Charging PointYes
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range130 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes
View all CE-04 specs and features

BMW Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Lutyens BMW MOTORRAD
A-21/19, Block A, Nariana Industrial Area Phase-2, Delhi 110028
+91 - 7011286738
Lutyens BMW MOTORRAD
F 2/10, Pocket F, Okhla Phase I, Okhla Industrial Estate, Delhi 110020
+91 - 7011286738
Lutyens Motorrad
10-A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-Iv, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9773985631
See All BMW Dealers in Delhi

BMW CE-04 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
120 kmph | 130 km
₹ 14.9 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
120 kmph | 130 km
₹14.9 Lakhs*
EMI ₹23838.37/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

BMW CE-04 Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

