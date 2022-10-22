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BIRLA
DMG Red Colour
₹2.37 - 3.05 Lakhs*
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DMG Red Colour
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Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
₹
1.55 Lakhs
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Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6
₹
2.79 Lakhs
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Flying Flea C6 Colours
Joy e-bike Beast
₹
2.42 Lakhs
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Beast Colours
Raptee T 30
₹
2.39 Lakhs
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T 30 Colours
Joy e-bike Hurricane
₹
2.33 Lakhs
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Hurricane Colours
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
₹
2.33 Lakhs
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Thunderbolt Colours
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Popular Birla Bikes
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Birla JF
₹
1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Birla V6
₹
1.72 - 2.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Birla DMS
₹
1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Birla XL
₹
1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Birla Electro
₹
76,109 - 1.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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