Benelli 302R
UPCOMING
View all Images

BENELLI 302R

Exp. Launch on 30 Apr 2025

4.0
3 Opinions
₹3.1 - 3.6 Lakhs*Expected price
302R Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 321.0 cc

302R: 300.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 30.68 kmpl

302R: 25.0 kmpl

Speed

Category Average: 161.0 kmph

302R: 150.0 kmph

Benelli 302R Latest Update

302R Launch Date

The Benelli 302R is expected to launch on 30th Apr 2025.

302R Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price

Benelli 302R Variants
Benelli 302R price is expected to start at ₹ 3.1 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
302R ABS BS6₹3.1 Lakhs*
300 cc
ABS: Dual Channel
Clock
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

Benelli 302R Images

7 images
Benelli 302R Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Bikes
TransmissionManual
Mileage25.0 kmpl
Engine300.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed150 Kmph
Benelli Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
R , R Superbikes, Arjan Garh
Plot No 541/542 M G Road, Near Arjanghar Metro station Pillar No 184/185,Aya Nagar,Delhi 110047
+91 - 9999537577
Popular Benelli Bikes

Benelli 302R User Opinions & Ratings

4
3 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
1
5 rating
1
Yes this is super bike killer
This bike has a normal 302cc engine with an inline 2-cylinder, but it's a true killer of superbikes! Definitely one of the best mid-range bikes and great value for money.By: Deep mondal (Mar 31, 2025)
Best look in segment
Very good bike. Best price also. Go for it also best look in segment and best best performance bike.love itBy: Naman prakash (Nov 24, 2024)
Perfect for roads
It's very stylish and good-looking, offering great value for money. It's like a racing bike packed with features for everyone.By: Ajay (Oct 8, 2024)
