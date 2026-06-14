Nitin Gadkari says E100 fuel rules approved; more ethanol-powered vehicles set to arrive

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that the government has completed the legal framework for the use of 100 per cent ethanol (E100) fuel in India. Speaking at a press conference in Nagpur, Gadkari said he signed the file finalising the rules for E100 fuel on Friday evening, giving the fuel blend legal recognition for use in the country.

Legal framework for E100 fuel finalised

The minister reiterated that expanding ethanol usage could significantly reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil, which currently accounts for a substantial portion of the country's energy bill. He said promoting ethanol-based mobility is part of the strategy to lower fuel imports and encourage domestically produced alternatives.

"The country has an import of 22 lakh crores. Now, the resolution we made to reduce this import... gradually gas will also be produced in the country. An alternative to petrol and diesel will also be ready," he said.

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More flex-fuel vehicles in the pipeline

Gadkari also highlighted the growing adoption of flex-fuel technology by the automotive industry. Referring to the recently unveiled Maruti Suzuki WagonR flex-fuel prototype that can run on 100 per cent ethanol, he said more manufacturers are preparing similar products for the Indian market.

"I am pleased to share that I had the opportunity to launch the Maruti Suzuki WagonR running on 100% ethanol. Among the motorcycles launched, three out of five are from Hero MotoCorp, and two of Hero's motorcycles have already been launched on 100% ethanol," he said.

According to the minister, companies including Toyota, Suzuki and Hyundai are expected to introduce vehicles capable of running entirely on E100 fuel over the next couple of months. The minister added that the government's ethanol push had initially faced scepticism and misinformation but maintained that the technology offers a practical alternative to conventional petrol-powered vehicles.

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