Avenger 400Specs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersNews
Bajaj Avenger 400 Right View
UPCOMING

BAJAJ Avenger 400

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced

4.0
1 Opinion
Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.5 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Opinions
Alert Me When Launched

Avenger 400 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 249.0 cc

Avenger 400: 373.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 38.64 kmpl

Avenger 400: 28.0 kmpl

Speed

Category Average: 125.0 kmph

Avenger 400: 140.0 kmph

Bajaj Avenger 400 Latest Update

Bajaj Avenger 400
Read More Read More Icon
Bajaj Avenger 400 Variants
Bajaj Avenger 400 price is expected to start at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Avenger 400 STD₹1.5 Lakhs*
373 cc
ABS: Dual Channel
Alert Me When Launched

*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

Bajaj Avenger 400 Images

1 images
View All Avenger 400 Images

Bajaj Avenger 400 Specifications and Features

Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Mileage28.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine373.0 cc
Max Speed140 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Avenger 400 specs and features

Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Gurunanak Bajaj @ Pul Prahladpur
C - 199, Mehrauli - Badarpur Rd, Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi 110044
+91 - 8851652946
JSB Autocars Private Limited
A61 Gulab Nagar , Najafgarh Road , Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
Second Floor, 254-A, Masjid Moth,South Extension Part Ii, Delhi 110001
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
Delhi[State Code:07] 9/55 A Kirti Nagar Ind Area, Delhi 110001
Baggalink Bajaj
Near Rithala Metro Station, New Delhi., Delhi 110085
+91 - 9910399139
DEWAN BAJAJ
138, Main Road, Gazipur,(Near Bharat Petrol Pump), Delhi 110096
+91 - 9810866845
See All Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

Popular Bajaj Bikes

View all Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 400 User Opinions & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Write an Opinion
Beast in its segment
It has sleek design and better in its cruiser segment, will compete with Jawa, Royal Enfield and Honda . Hope for better mileage than Jawa or Yezdi. It will hit the roads. By: Tiluck Vashisth (Oct 19, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesBajaj BikesBajaj Avenger 400