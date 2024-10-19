Bajaj Avenger 400

Bajaj Avenger 400



Bajaj Avenger 400 Expected Launch Date:



The only cruiser motorcycle of auto giant Bajaj is expected to launch Bajaj Avenger 400 in February 2023. Bajaj Avenger, which has dominated the Indian market with 150 and 220-cc versions, is all set to get bigger and better with the Dominar’s 373 cc engine.



Bajaj Avenger 400 Price:



It is difficult to make any prediction, but the motorcycle is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh.



Bajaj Avenger 400 Features:



The basics of styling is likely to be similar to Bajaj Avenger 220, but with subtle changes and added features. The instrument cluster and information display could be offered in digital too like speedometer, odometer, tachometer and tripmeter. A backrest for pillion, electric start, optional windscreen and a passing beam would be there to bring in more comfort. The suspension arrangement could be similar to the current Avenger motorcycles- telescopic front forks and gas charged twin shock absorbers at the back. At least the top end is expected to have the dual-channel ABS to enhance the safety. There would be disc brakes in front and back along with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.



Bajaj Avenger 400 Performance:



As mentioned before, most likely Dominar’s 373cc engine will be the choice for Bajaj Avenger 400. The engine is liquid-cooled, single cylinder, and fuel injected. It generates and generates 35 bhp of max power and 35Nm of peak torque. It is functioned by a six-speed gearbox. As of now, nothing substantial can be said on the bike’s top speed and mileage. The mileage, though, can be in the range of 25-30 kmpl.



Bajaj Avenger 400 Capacity:



Like other cruiser bikes, Bajaj Avenger 400 would offer a lot of space in terms of sitting, like its predecessor models.



Bajaj Avenger 400 Rivals:



The motorcycle is likely to give tough fight to 411cc Royal Enfield. UN Renegade Commando and Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 will be other competitors for Avenger 400.