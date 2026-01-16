HT Auto
Bajaj Mobility to cut about 500 jobs at KTM under global cost reset

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2026, 08:48 am
  • Bajaj Mobility AG has announced a global rightsizing programme at KTM AG that will lead to around 500 job cuts, mainly in white-collar and middle management roles, following the completion of its 2025 restructuring.

Bajaj Mobility AG announces a global rightsizing programme that will result in around 500 job cuts.
Bajaj Mobility AG announces a global rightsizing programme that will result in around 500 job cuts.
Bajaj Mobility AG announced on Wednesday that it will reduce its workforce at KTM AG by approximately 500 employees as part of a global rightsizing programme. This exercise is aimed at lowering costs and reshaping the company’s organisational structure.

In a regulatory filing shared by Bajaj Auto with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company stated that the exercise follows the completion of KTM AG’s restructuring process in 2025, to improve long-term competitiveness.

“Following the successful completion of the restructuring process in 2025, KTM AG is initiating a global rightsizing programme," the filing said. The company added that the initiative is focused on reducing fixed costs, streamlining internal structures, narrowing the product and project portfolio, and optimising its international footprint and management network.

Also Read : Bajaj Chetak C25 launched in India, prices start at 91,399

Workforce impact

As part of this realignment, a reduction in personnel is unavoidable, the filing said, with job cuts expected mainly across white-collar roles and middle management.

KTM AG had a total workforce of 3,794 employees as of December 31, 2025. The proposed reduction of around 500 employees represents a significant trimming of its global headcount.

Bajaj Auto’s majority stake in KTM

Austria-based Bajaj Mobility AG, formerly known as PIERER Mobility AG, is the holding company of the KTM Group, which owns premium motorcycle brands such as KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS, making it one of Europe’s leading premium motorcycle manufacturers.

Also Read : Venezuela turmoil unlikely to impact Bajaj Auto, exports below 1% of total

The rightsizing announcement comes after Pune-based Bajaj Auto acquired a majority stake in KTM in November last year through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV. Bajaj Auto had said the transaction marked a shift from being a long-standing minority investor to becoming a majority owner in the global motorcycle maker, enabling it to play a more active role in shaping KTM’s strategy and operations.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2026, 08:48 am IST
TAGS: bajaj ktm husqvarna

