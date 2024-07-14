Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Sehore starts from Rs. 1.64 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Sehore for best offers.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Sehore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs in Sehore, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Sehore and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Sehore.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.64 Lakhs
