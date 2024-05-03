Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Osmanabad starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Osmanabad starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Osmanabad for best offers.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Osmanabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Osmanabad, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Osmanabad and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Osmanabad.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.70 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price