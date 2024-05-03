Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Nandyal starts from Rs. 1.67 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Nandyal for best offers.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Nandyal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Nandyal, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Nandyal and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Nandyal.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.67 Lakhs
