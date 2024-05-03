Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Kudal starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Kudal for best offers.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Kudal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Kudal, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Kudal and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Kudal.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.70 Lakhs
