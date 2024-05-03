Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Durgapur starts from Rs. 1.78 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Durgapur starts from Rs. 1.78 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Durgapur for best offers.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Durgapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Durgapur, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Durgapur and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Durgapur.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.78 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price