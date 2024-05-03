Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Dausa starts from Rs. 1.78 Lakhs.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Dausa starts from Rs. 1.78 Lakhs.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Dausa for best offers.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Dausa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Dausa, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Dausa and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Dausa.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.78 Lakhs
