HT Auto

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street On Road Price in Bidar

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Front Right View
1/15
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Front View
2/15
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Left View
3/15
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Rear Left View
4/15
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Rear Right View
5/15
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Rear View
View all Images
6/15
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bidar
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Avenger 220 Street Price in Bidar

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Bidar starts from Rs. 1.90 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD₹ 1.90 Lakhs
...Read More

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Variant Wise Price List in Bidar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
220
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,42,540
RTO
35,295
Insurance
11,998
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Bidar)
1,89,833
EMI@4,080/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Alternatives

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hunter 350 Price in Bidar
Kawasaki W175

Kawasaki W175

1.35 - 1.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
W175 Price in Bidar
UPCOMING
TVS Zeppelin R

TVS Zeppelin R

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Earth Energy EV Evolve R

Earth Energy EV Evolve R

1.42 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Evolve R Price in Bidar
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.17 - 1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Bidar

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj News

2024 Bajaj Chetak 2901 is the most affordable variant of the electric scooter.
Bajaj Chetak hits major milestone, crosses 20,000 bookings in one month
31 Jul 2024
The Bajaj Freedom 125 will be available across 77 towns in the next two weeks as the brand has accelerated its expansion plans for the CNG bike
High demand for Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG, to be sold in 77 towns before August 15
30 Jul 2024
The Scrambler 400X and Speed 400 are co-developed with Bajaj Auto.
Triumph sells 50,000 units of 400 cc motorcycles, opens 100 dealerships in India
30 Jul 2024
The Freedom 125 could be the start of a new segment entirely and Bajaj certainly has the first mover advantage with a rather capable product
Bajaj Freedom 125: A test case for India's CNG ambitions
29 Jul 2024
The Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by a 163.2cc single-cylinder engine that pushes 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched: Four key rivals
27 Jul 2024
View all
  News

Bajaj Videos

Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
5 Jul 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
3 May 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

14.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

16.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

20.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR300R

Honda CBR300R

2.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024

1.95 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details