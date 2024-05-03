Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Bhandara starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Bhandara starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Bhandara for best offers.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Bhandara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Bhandara, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Bhandara and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Bhandara.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.70 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price