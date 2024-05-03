Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Ahmednagar starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Ahmednagar for best offers.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Ahmednagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Ahmednagar, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Ahmednagar and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Ahmednagar.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.70 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
