HT Auto
Home How-to How To Drive In Snow: Important Tips

How to drive in snow: Important tips

Driving in snowy weather conditions can be a challenging task for drivers. Snowfall and fog significantly reduce the visibility for the drivers, while the snow melted on the ground makes the roads greasy, posing a serious challenge for the drivers. The overall harsh climatic conditions in the winter season test the driving skills of even a seasoned driver. This requires the driver to remain extra vigilant and cautious while driving under challenging winter road conditions.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Dec 2022, 15:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Driving in a snowy weather condition is tricky for even the experienced drivers. (AP)
Driving in a snowy weather condition is tricky for even the experienced drivers. (AP)
Driving in a snowy weather condition is tricky for even the experienced drivers. (AP)
Driving in a snowy weather condition is tricky for even the experienced drivers.

Such harsh weather conditions combined with dangerous or poor driving habits and flouting traffic norms could result in fatal road accidents. In India, especially in the extreme northern and northeastern regions, the harsh winter conditions, including snowfall, and heavy fog, cause difficulties for drivers every year.

Also Read : How to drive safely in foggy weather: Key tips

Here are the top tips that would help you to stay safe on the road and avoid the possibility of any mishap while driving in snow and harsh winter conditions.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Turn on indicators

Always ensure you make yourself visible using the lights that come as stock equipment and additional ones you added to the vehicle. Those lights are there for a reason and not just to add style to the car. While driving in snowy weather, ensure you always turn on the directional indicators before turning left or right. This will make your vehicle and its moves visible to the other drivers, who are coming from behind and from the opposite direction as well. Keep the hazard lights always on so the other drivers can understand your vehicle's dimensions and drive accordingly. In snowy weather, it is extremely important to make yourself visible as much as possible.

Avoid overspeeding

Driving at high speed is surely a thrilling sensation for any driver, but it could be fatal in snowy weather when the road is greasy and visibility is low. Overspeeding in such conditions would not only put yourself and your co-passengers at risk but pose a threat to other vehicles on the road as well. This is one of the reasons behind pileups on national highways. Even if driving at high speed is okay in clear weather and clear road conditions, this stunt in winter is a strict no. Low visibility, foggy and snowy conditions, and greasy roads altogether pose a deadly combination for a driver, and overspeeding in such situation simply increases the risk of a fatal accident. Hence, refrain from aggressive acceleration.

Keep headlights on low-beam

Ensure your car's headlights are on low beams while driving in snowy weather. It may seem a good idea to use high beams, but in reality, it does the opposite. The high beam reflects the fog and snowy weather and further reduces visibility. Besides that, driving with the headlights on high beams create a lot of visual discomfort for the oncoming drivers. It can be dangerous for them as they get suddenly blinded by the high-intensity high-beams of headlights. You should ensure that the safety protocols you are following in winter are holistic and ensure other drivers' safety.

Maintain lane driving

Switching lanes abruptly on highways is not recommended anytime, even in clear weather. In winter, that is a strict no, as it could be menacing on a greasy and snowy road. Always make sure you stick to a single lane while driving in a snowy condition with limited visibility. A sudden lane change can startle other drivers, leaving very little reaction time for them. This could result in fatal collisions. Also, always avoid overtaking and overspeeding on slippery roads in snowy weather.

Defrost windows and windshield

Make sure you keep the windows and windshield of the vehicle defrosted. Ensure you clean them inside and out regularly to get optimum visibility while driving. The windshield and windows get fogged up in winter, and snow gets deposited on the windshield, reducing visibility. Use the wipers to clean the windshield and defrost the glass windows and windshield. Another way to immediately get rid of fogged-up windshields is to let the fresh dry air inside the cabin by lowering the windows for a white.

Stay alert while driving

Snowy road conditions pose a risk of skidding. Such a mishap could result in a fatal accident. While driving in snowy weather conditions, make sure to stay alert and keep your eyes and attention on the road. This will help the driver to keep the vehicle's wheel pointed towards the intended path. Also, stay alert about the surroundings and maintain adequate distance between your car and other vehicles in front and at the sides.

How to drive in snow
Step 1 :

Turn on indicators

Step 2 :

Avoid overspeeding

Step 3 :

Keep headlights on low-beam

Step 4 :

Maintain lane driving

Step 5 :

Defrost windows and windshield

Step 6 :

Stay alert while driving

Step 7 :

Use wiper to keep windshield clean

First Published Date: 25 Dec 2022, 15:43 PM IST
TAGS: car care safe driving
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki is expecting sales of cars with AGS to go up. Know why
Maruti Suzuki is expecting sales of cars with AGS to go up. Know why
How to drive in snow: Important tips
How to drive in snow: Important tips
Scuderia Ferrari to unveil 2023 Formula 1 challenger on Valentine’s Day
Scuderia Ferrari to unveil 2023 Formula 1 challenger on Valentine’s Day
Goodbye 2022: These key events stirred the auto industry this year
Goodbye 2022: These key events stirred the auto industry this year
Road transport sector has maximum number of delayed projects: Govt report
Road transport sector has maximum number of delayed projects: Govt report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city