Altroz CNG [2023-2025] vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Altroz cng [2023-2025] Yaris Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 7.45 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.