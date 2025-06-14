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MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2026, when choosing between the MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive, Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ZS EV vs Nexon EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zs ev Nexon ev
BrandMGTata
Price₹ 17.99 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range461 km/charge325-465 km/charge
Battery Capacity50.3 kWh30 kWh
Charging Time9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹17.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MG ZS EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left Side
Knob Selector
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Sun Roof Moon Roof
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
50.3 kWh30 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.5 seconds9.2 seconds
Driving Range
461 Km325 Km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Motor Power
129 kW-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Motor Performance
174 bhp 280 Nm127 bhp, 215 Nm
Charging Time
9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTwist beam with dual path Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17215 / 60 R16
Length
4323 mm3994 mm
Wheelbase
2585 mm2498 mm
Height
1649 mm1616 mm
Width
1809 mm1811 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
448 litres350 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Air Purifier
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
Yes-
Drive Modes Names
Economy, Sport, Normal-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Drive Modes Count
3-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalTFT
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
No-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
Silver-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
53
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
150000160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
88
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple CarPlay (Wired)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
10.11 inch7 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Interior Colours
Dark Grey-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,94,04313,13,357
Ex-Showroom Price
17,99,00012,49,000
RTO
16,00012,000
Insurance
78,54351,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,71028,229
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield Flying Flea has been showcased in India.
Auto recap, June 13: MG ZS EV gets a price cut, Royal Enfield's Flying Flea electric bikes spotted
14 Jun 2025
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The MG ZS EV gets a significant price cut making it more affordable than many of its rivals, including the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and even the MG Windsor Pro
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  News

Latest Videos

The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
1 Apr 2022
Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
Tata Motors will offer the new Nexon EV in two trims called Mid Range and Long Range instead of Nexon EV Max and EV Prime nomenclature.
Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, increased range, loaded with features and more
9 Sept 2023
The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
9 Mar 2024
<p>What the ZS EV from Morris Garage seeks to bring in is a wind of change fueled by electric power. It is a long and winding road for the car from a company that struck gold with its first-ever offering in India - Hector - earlier this year. MG is hoping that the ZS EV silently thunders its way and transcends to a movement towards clean mobility. So can the ZS EV from MG muster up enough charge to rise to an audacious challenge? Here's the first drive review.</p>
MG ZS EV: First Drive review
22 Feb 2020
MG Motor unveiled the Marvel X electric SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 on day one
MG Motor on future plans in India
5 Feb 2020
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