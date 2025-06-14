In 2026, when choosing between the MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive, Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ZS EV vs Nexon EV Comparison