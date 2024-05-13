In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S-cross
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|₹ 7.74 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.55 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4