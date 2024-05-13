In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.55 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. S-Cross vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-cross Urban cruiser taisor Brand Maruti Suzuki Toyota Price ₹ 8.39 Lakhs ₹ 7.74 Lakhs Mileage 18.55 kmpl 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 998 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4 Read Less