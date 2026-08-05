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Mahindra Thar vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Brezza
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage8 to 9 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Transmission
Cylinders4-

Filters
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
D117 CRDeK10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution998 cc
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
245 / 75 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokes-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser BarTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser BarMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
245 / 75 R16215 / 60 R16
Bootspace
600 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres48 litres
Length
3985 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2500 mm
Height
1844 mm1685 mm
Width
1820 mm1790 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualAutomatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
No-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Door Pockets
NoYes
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
One Touch - Up
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
Not Sure-
Cabin Lamps
No-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphYes
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
VinylYes
Interiors
Single Tone-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Split Rear Seat
50:50 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,49,7018,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0007,39,900
RTO
99,41260,793
Insurance
50,78934,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,71117,971
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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