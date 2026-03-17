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Hyundai Verna vs Toyota Yaris

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Yaris Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Yaris
BrandHyundaiToyota
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 9.16 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1496 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders44

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPi1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTorsion beam with stabiliser
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15185 / 60 R15
Length
4565 mm4425
Wheelbase
2670 mm2550
Height
1475 mm1495
Width
1765 mm1730
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres42
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Manual)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)3 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,18710,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,4009,16,000
RTO
1,09,84064,150
Insurance
54,44740,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15021,959
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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