2026 Honda City facelift Vs Hyundai Verna: Which mid-size sedan should you buy in 2026

The mid-size sedan segment may not command the same volumes as SUVs anymore, but manufacturers are continuing to invest heavily in it with feature-packed updates and more premium positioning. Honda has now introduced the second mid-cycle update for the fifth-generation City , while Hyundai has refreshed the Verna with a broad set of cosmetic, comfort, and safety upgrades. Both sedans now come equipped with Level 2 ADAS, larger infotainment displays, ventilated seats, connected technology, and multiple petrol powertrain choices. Here’s a closer look at how the two stack up in terms of design, features, engine options, and pricing.

Honda City vs Hyundai Verna: Detailed comparison table

Parameter 2026 Honda City facelift Hyundai Verna Petrol engine 1.5L NA petrol 1.5L NA petrol Petrol output 119 bhp, 145 Nm 113 bhp, 114 Nm Turbo/Hybrid option Strong hybrid e:HEV 1.5L turbo-petrol Secondary powertrain output 124.48 bhp, 253 Nm 157 bhp 253 Nm Gearbox options 6MT, CVT, e-CVT 6MT, IVT, 7-DCT Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen Dual 10.25-inch displays ADAS Level 2 Honda Sensing Level 2 ADAS with 20 functions Airbags 6 airbags Up to 7 airbags Ventilated seats Yes Yes Wireless charging Yes Yes

Honda City Vs Hyundai Verna: Design

The 2026 Honda City facelift receives an extensive exterior redesign, bringing a connected light bar, new Blade Eye LED lighting signature, Bi-LED projector headlamps, and a revised Matrix mesh grille. Honda has also reworked the bumpers and rear lighting setup, while the sedan’s overall length has increased to 4,594 mm, making it slightly longer than before.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.48 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Verna 1497 cc 1497 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.26 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Aura 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tigor 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The refreshed Hyundai Verna adopts subtler updates in comparison. Changes include a new black chrome radiator grille, revised front and rear bumpers, dual LED projector headlamps, and redesigned 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At 4,565 mm in length, the Verna remains marginally shorter than the City facelift, though it continues to be one of the larger sedans in the segment.

Honda City Vs Hyundai Verna: Interior, Tech and Safety

Both sedans have been updated with a broader tech suite, including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, electric sunroofs, connected car technology, and Level 2 ADAS. Each also gets a digital driver display paired with a large infotainment touchscreen.

The Honda City facelift now gets a new 10.1-inch floating infotainment alongside rear lounge seats, ambient lighting, remote AC operation, and ventilated front seats with claimed 40 per cent faster cooling performance. The sedan continues with its Honda Sensing ADAS suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist, and auto high beam. Safety equipment includes six airbags, TPMS, and vehicle stability assist.

The Hyundai Verna counters with a larger dual-screen setup integrating two 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and the digital cluster. Hyundai also offers a few additional premium amenities such as an 8-speaker Bose sound system, surround-view monitor, blind-spot view monitor, rear window sunshade, and powered front seats with memory and welcome retract functions. The Verna’s Level 2 ADAS suite packs 20 driver assistance functions, while safety additions include a built-in dashcam, rain-sensing wipers, and a seventh centre airbag on higher trims.

Overall, the City focuses more on a premium cabin experience with practical equipment, while the Verna pushes with a broader range of amenities and larger in-cabin displays.

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Honda City Vs Hyundai Verna: Engine Options

Honda continues to offer the City facelift with two powertrain choices. The standard engine is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm, available with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed CVT. Alongside this is the strong hybrid e:HEV setup, pairing a self-charging two-motor hybrid system with a petrol engine to produce 124.48 bhp and 253 Nm, mated to an e-CVT transmission.

The Hyundai Verna also gets two petrol engine choices. The naturally aspirated 1.5-litre MPi petrol is available with either a 6-speed manual or an IVT, making 113 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. Buyers seeking stronger performance can opt for the 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol engine producing 157 bhp and 253 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Honda City Vs Hyundai Verna: Pricing

The 2026 Honda City facelift starts at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with pricing for the hybrid e:HEV variant extending up to ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, Honda has retained the starting price of the outgoing model despite the updates.

The updated Hyundai Verna undercuts the City at the entry level, with prices beginning at ₹10.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The lineup stretches up to ₹18.40 lakh (ex-showroom), making it considerably more affordable than the City hybrid at the top end.

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