In 2023 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 Price starts at Rs 44.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for RWD and MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Ioniq 5 gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.