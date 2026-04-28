Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift set for India launch soon. Key changes to expect

South Korean auto giant Hyundai is gearing up to launch the updated version of its electric Ioniq 5 EV soon in India. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift is expected to hit the Indian market on June 5. This will mark the first update for this electric car since 2023. Also, the facelifted version will arrive in the Indian market after a year of its global debut.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift has already been spotted in India, testing its prototypes wearing camouflaged wraps. However, despite the camouflage, the test mules have revealed some key changes. The updated EV will come with a host of key changes on the exterior, inside the cabin and most importantly on the mechanical front as well. There will be updated design elements on the exterior, new features and a bigger battery pack promising more range.

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As the carmaker is gearing up to launch the updated Hyundai Ioniq 5 in India, here are the key changes to expect from it.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift: Minimal yet meaningful tweaks on exterior

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has received minimal, yet meaningful updates on the exterior as the global model suggests. These changes are expected to be there in the India-spec facelifted version as well. The basic silhoutte of the EV remains the same, but there will be mild changes, which include a sportier front bumper influenced by the performance-oriented Ioniq 5 N, a new set of alloy wheels, a revised rear bumper, a rear wiper, and a 50 mm wider roof spoiler. Owing to the tweaks at the front and rear, the Ioniq 5 facelift has grown 20 mm longer than the outgoing model. Finally, it is also expected to get new colour schemes for the Indian market.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift: More practical cabin with new physical controls

Inside the cabin, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift comes packing a new three-spoke steering wheel with interactive pixel lights, which is in sync with the modern Hyundai cars. Also, there is a revamped centre console housing additional physical controls, enhancing the practicality quotient. The physical controls are meant for first-row heating and ventilation, steering heating and park assist, etc. There is a relocated wireless charging pad, new cup holders, etc. The touchscreen infotainment system is expected to get OTA updates and an updated OS, while the instrument cluster would come with revised graphics.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift: Improved safety on the cards

The global-spec Ioniq 5 comes with reinforced doors, B-pillars and stiffer body panels for improved safety. NVH levels have been improved as well. The upgraded dampers reduce the steering wheel vibrations. Also, the ADAS package has been updated with new features in the international market. Expect the India-spec model to receive all that.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift: Bigger battery promising better range

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift: Expected powertrain & specifications Battery 84 kWh Range 570 km Power 215 bhp Torque 350 Nm Top speed 185 kmph 0-100 kmph 7.5 seconds

Globally, the Ioniq 5 facelift has received a bigger battery pack. Expect the same to be available in India as well. In that case, replacing the 72.6 kWh battery pack with an 84 kWh battery pack would offer more range. It would be paired with a rear-wheel motor (RWD). The powertrain is expected to churn out 215 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque, which is virtually identical to the current specification. It would be able to propel the car 0-100 kmph in 7.5 seconds, at a top speed of 185 kmph. Speaking of the range, it would offer up to 570 km range on a single charge, up from the current model's 451 km range. The Ioniq 5 facelift supports up to 350 kWh DC fast charging, enabling the EV to top up 10-80% in just 18 minutes.

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