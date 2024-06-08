HT Auto
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] D-max
BrandHyundaiIsuzu
Price₹ 9.84 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Mileage20.2 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc2499 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders3-

i20 N Line [2021-2023]
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹9.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiVGT Intercooled Diesel
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
749-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Clutchless Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.25-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16205 R16C
Wheels
Alloy Wheels16 Inch
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock AbsorberSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock AbsorberDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16205 R16C
Ground Clearance
170220 mm
Length
39955375 mm
Wheelbase
25802600 mm
Height
15051800 mm
Width
17751860 mm
Bootspace
3111495 litres
No of Seating Rows
2-
Seating Capacity
52 Person
Doors
52 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3755 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,99,15312,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
9,84,10010,54,900
RTO
71,0461,31,862
Insurance
43,50769,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,62527,021

