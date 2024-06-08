In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs D-Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20 n line [2021-2023]
|D-max
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Isuzu
|Price
|₹ 9.84 Lakhs
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|2499 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|-