WR-V
Honda WR-V
SV MT Petrol
₹8.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
LXi
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
i-VTECK15C Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
660-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.520.1 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, Inline, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,77,7208,99,868
Ex-Showroom Price
8,76,0087,99,000
RTO
67,65156,940
Insurance
33,56143,428
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,01519,341
