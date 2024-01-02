Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsElevate vs Nexon

Honda Elevate vs Tata Nexon

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Tata Nexon , assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
₹8.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
NoNo
Driving Range
612 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,76,8929,23,022
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,9008,09,990
RTO
1,21,99068,699
Insurance
54,50243,833
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,44519,839

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Electric cars are inevitable and while there are a few worthy options in India, the penetration of battery-powered four-wheeled mobility options remains quite low.
    Tesla on top but is it time for Indian carmakers to accelerate EV ambitions?
    2 Jan 2024
    The Honda Elevate is now more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>58,000 and now starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Honda Elevate prices hiked for the new year by up to 58,000
    7 Jan 2024
    Honda City and Amaze sedans are available on discounts in January. However, Honda will not offer any benefits on the strong hybrid version of City this month.
    Honda offers City, Amaze with discounts of up to 88,600 in January
    4 Jan 2024
    Kia Sonet continues to come in three broad trims and is offered in as many as seven variants. There are a plethora of exterior and upholstery colour options as well.
    2024 Kia Sonet drive review: Sportier styling that's now armed with ADAS
    11 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
    2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
    12 Sept 2023
    Tata Motors will launch the new 2023 Nexon facelift SUV in India on September 14. It will renew its rivalry with the likes of Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet among others.
    Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?
    6 Sept 2023
    Tata Motors will offer the new Nexon EV in two trims called Mid Range and Long Range instead of Nexon EV Max and EV Prime nomenclature.
    Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, increased range, loaded with features and more
    9 Sept 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     