redi-GO vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Xuv300 turbo sport Brand Datsun Mahindra Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 9.31 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.