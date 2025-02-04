In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and BMW X5 [2019-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs X5 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix1
|X5 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 66.9 Lakhs
|₹ 75.5 Lakhs
|Range
|417 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|11.2 to 13.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|66.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6.3 hours
|-