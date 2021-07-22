HT Auto
Audi e-tron Sportback vs BMW M2

e-tron Sportback
Audi e-tron Sportback
55
₹1.18 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
M2
BMW M2
Competition
₹83.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
200250
Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous MotorsS55 Twin-Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
ElectricNot Applicable
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
484578
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.74.2
Battery
95 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 664 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2979 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
359 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,76,60096,61,830
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,66,00085,00,000
RTO
54,0008,56,330
Insurance
3,56,0003,05,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,61,7222,07,670
