In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron GT and Maserati Quattroporte, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 93.4 kWh. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron gt
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|Audi
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Range
|388-401 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|93.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-