In 2026 Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Scrambler [2022-2025] vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|334 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|29.77 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS