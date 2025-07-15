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Yamaha FZ-X vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Yamaha FZ-X or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). FZ-X engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
FZ-X vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fz-x Yzf r15 v3
BrandYamahaYamaha
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage55.11 to 55.11 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity149 cc155 cc
Power12.4 PS PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Yamaha FZ-X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L11 L
Length
2020 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm1325 mm
Height
1115 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm815 mm
Width
785 mm725 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
96 kmph-
Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valveLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple-discWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork BootTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
7-Step Adjustable Monocross SuspensionMonocross (link suspension)
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Yamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicatorAuxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,4341,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,1941,56,700
RTO
11,03613,066
Insurance
9,20410,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9963,919

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh
18 Jun 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
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2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
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