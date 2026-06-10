In 2026 Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of F77 [2022-2024] up to 307 km/charge and the F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. Ultraviolette offers the F77 Mach 2 in 9 colours.
F77 [2022-2024] vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F77 [2022-2024]
|F77 mach 2
|Brand
|Ultraviolette
|Ultraviolette
|Price
|₹ 3.8 Lakhs
|₹ 2.99 Lakhs
|Range
|307 km/charge
|211-323 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|7.1 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.