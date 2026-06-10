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HomeCompare BikesF77 [2022-2024] vs F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

In 2026 Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of F77 [2022-2024] up to 307 km/charge and the F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. Ultraviolette offers the F77 Mach 2 in 9 colours.
F77 [2022-2024] vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F77 [2022-2024] F77 mach 2
BrandUltravioletteUltraviolette
Price₹ 3.8 Lakhs₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Range307 km/charge211-323 km/charge
Battery Capacity-7.1 kWh
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Filters
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
STD
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
197 kg197 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
206 km/charge211 km
Max Speed
140 kmph155 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
3-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
27000 w27 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Gear Box
Single reduction helical gear box-
Chassis
Steel Trellis with Aluminium Bulk Head-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock - preload adjustableMonoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mmUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm. Preload adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiBluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Additional Features Of VariantRide ModesRiding Mode - Glide | Combat | Ballistic, Dynamic stability control, Park assist, Find my vehicle, Deep sleep, Throttle control, GPS
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Multi-function 5" TFTMulti-function 5 Inch TFT
Battery Warranty
Battery Warranty5 years or 1,00,000 km
Battery Capacity
7.1 kWh7.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,99,6322,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
3,80,0002,99,000
RTO
00
Insurance
19,6320
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,5896,426

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Latest Car & Bike News

On June 6, 2026, Ultraviolette's F77 Mach 2 became the first Indian production motorcycle to complete a lap of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit.
Ultraviolette F77 becomes first Indian production motorcycle to complete Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit
10 Jun 2026
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is basically a street-oriented iteration of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 offering a more upright seating posture.
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: What makes these EV siblings different?
3 Feb 2025
The introductory price will remain valid on pre-bookings made before June 3, 2025
Ultraviolette announces foray into UK, Netherlands & Luxembourg with F77 Mach 2
16 Apr 2025
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
The Ultraviolette F77 and Flying Flea C6 show two very different ideas of what a premium electric motorcycle can be.
Ultraviolette F77 vs Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Similar pricing, different offerings
12 Apr 2026
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is basically a street-oriented iteration of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 offering a more upright seating posture.
Ultraviolette enters UK: F77 Mach 2 and SuperStreet Recon go on sale
18 Nov 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
8 Jul 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle review
30 Jan 2023
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