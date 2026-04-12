Ultraviolette F77 vs Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Similar pricing, different offerings

The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 and Ultraviolette F77 do not have an identical price band, so a direct like-for-like comparison is limited. The Flying Flea C6 starts at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while the F77 SuperStreet and the more track-focused F77 Mach 2 are priced from ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Even so, they sit close enough in the premium electric motorcycle space to show how differently two Indian brands are approaching the same market.

Ultraviolette F77 vs Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Performance and range

Royal Enfield is pitching the Flying Flea as its all-electric brand with lightweight, agile riding characteristics and smart, connected technology. The C6 follows that brief closely, with a 3.91 kWh battery, 154 km IDC range, 115 km/h top speed and 20-80 per cent charging in 65 minutes. Ultraviolette’s F77 takes the opposite route, aiming squarely at performance buyers rather than relaxed urban riders.

Also Read : 5 motorcycles I would honestly trust for daily use without worrying about reliability

On paper, the F77 is the stronger machine. Ultraviolette’s official figures list 30 kW of power, which equals 40.2 bhp, 100 Nm of torque, a top speed of 155 km/h and a 231 km WMTC range on the F77 MACH 2, with the brand also citing a 10.3 kWh battery on its F77 platform pages. That makes it much more capable for fast riding as opposed to the strengths of the Flying Flea C6.

Ultraviolette F77 vs Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Features and use cases

The Ultraviolette F77 stands out for its extensive electronics package. It offers three ride modes, Glide, Combat and Ballistic, each altering throttle response, power delivery and regenerative braking. The bike also includes a four-level traction control system, Dynamic Stability Control, dual-channel ABS and hill hold assist. A 5-inch TFT display handles ride data, while connected features enable navigation, ride analytics, remote functions and vehicle tracking.

The Flying Flea C6 takes a more restrained but still modern approach. It includes ride modes, traction control and ABS, along with a connected interface for navigation and basic smartphone integration. While not as feature-dense as the F77, it covers essential rider aids without overwhelming the user.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 launched in India at ₹2.79 lakh

Which one's for you?

For buyers watching price closely, the Flying Flea C6 is the lower entry point and is meant mostly for city commutes. For riders who are willing to spend more for stronger acceleration, higher speed and longer range, the F77 remains the most complete electric motorcycle. The two do not overlap perfectly on price, but they clearly represent two different ways to spend around the premium EV mark.

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