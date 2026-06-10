Ultraviolette F77 becomes first Indian production motorcycle to complete Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit

Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle manufacturer Ultraviolette has scripted history by becoming the first Indian production motorcycle brand to complete a lap of the legendary Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit. The milestone has been officially recognised by both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.

The achievement was recorded on June 6, 2026, when five Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 motorcycles successfully completed a lap of the iconic 37.72-mile (60.72 km) Mountain Course, widely regarded as one of the most demanding road racing circuits in the world.

The motorcycles were ridden by former Isle of Man TT winner James Hillier, actor and motorcycle enthusiast Ranvijay Singha, and multiple-time national champion Abhishek Vasudev.

A landmark moment for Indian electric motorcycles

The successful completion of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit marks a significant milestone for both Ultraviolette and India's growing electric vehicle ecosystem. It showcases the capability of Indian-engineered electric motorcycles on one of the world's most prestigious motorcycling stages.

Notably, the Ultraviolette F77 is currently the only Indian electric two-wheeler that is certified and retailed in the United Kingdom along with 18 other countries across Europe.

CEO comments on the achievement

Speaking about the accomplishment, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette, said that completing a lap of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Course with the F77 represents a proud moment for Indian engineering and demonstrates how far electric motorcycle technology has evolved.

He also highlighted the significance of the now-discontinued TT Zero electric racing category, stating that it proved electric motorcycles could be exciting, competitive and capable. Subramaniam added that with the rapid advancement of EV technology, he hopes to see electric racing return to the Isle of Man TT in the future and continue driving innovation in the motorcycle industry.

Official record details

Record Title: First Indian Production Motorcycle to Complete a Lap of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit

Record Holder: Ultraviolette Automotive

Motorcycle: Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2

Date of Achievement: June 6, 2026

Distance Covered: 37.72 miles (60.72 km)

Official Confirmation: June 8, 2026

Recognised By: Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records

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