Ultraviolette enters UK: F77 Mach 2 and SuperStreet Recon go on sale

Ultraviolette Automotive has started retailing the F77 Mach 2 Recon and F77 SuperStreet Recon in the United Kingdom through distributor MotoMondo. The move follows the company’s wider European expansion push and was underscored by display appearances at Motorcycle Live, Britain’s largest motorcycle show. Only the top-spec Recon variants are listed on the UK site, with the Mach 2 Recon priced at £8,499 and the SuperStreet Recon at £8,799.

By bringing only the Recon trims to the UK, Ultraviolette is positioning the F77 as a performance-focused electric motorcycle for buyers seeking long range, advanced electronics and strong on-road performance. The partnership with MotoMondo gives the brand a ready distribution network across multiple European markets.

What is the hardware fitted on Ultraviolette's electric motorbikes?

The F77 models use a steel trellis frame with an aluminium bulkhead, a 41 mm upside-down front fork and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is handled by dual-channel ABS with large front and rear discs. A boost charger enables roughly 20 to 80 per cent in about 2.5 hours, while standard charging rates support overnight home charging.

What kind of features do these electric motorbikes offer?

5-inch full-colour TFT display with connected services

Glide, Combat and Ballistic riding modes

10-level regenerative braking

Traction control, hill-hold, dynamic stability control and park-assist

LTE connectivity with integrated eSIM, GPS and “Find My F77"

Commenting on the launch, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, stated, “Earlier this year, we achieved a key milestone with the launch of the F77s across Europe, followed by the showcase of our future product lineup at EICMA. Today, I am pleased to announce that the F77 is officially launched in the United Kingdom, a nation renowned for its deep motorcycling heritage."

What it means for the UK market

The F77 Recon pair arrive as fully specced, performance-oriented electric motorcycles aimed at enthusiasts prepared to pay a premium for range, torque and smart EV technology. The MotoMondo tie-up will determine how quickly Ultraviolette can scale availability across the UK and wider Europe.

