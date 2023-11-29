Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs SVITCH CSR 762

In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or SVITCH CSR 762 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Scram 411 vs CSR 762 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 Csr 762
BrandRoyal EnfieldSVITCH
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage38.23 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity411 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CSR 762
SVITCH CSR 762
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC-
Displacement
411 cc-
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm13.5 PS @ 3800 rpm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Ignition
Digital Electronic Ignition-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Gear Box
5-Speed-
Bore
78 mm-
Stroke
86 mm-
Compression Ratio
9.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,37,6091,96,663
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,0851,89,999
RTO
16,7770
Insurance
17,7476,664
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1074,227

