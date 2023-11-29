In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or SVITCH CSR 762 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or SVITCH CSR 762 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH CSR 762 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. CSR 762 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. Scram 411 vs CSR 762 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 Csr 762 Brand Royal Enfield SVITCH Price ₹ 2.03 Lakhs ₹ 1.9 Lakhs Range - 160 km/charge Mileage 38.23 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 411 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -