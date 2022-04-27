HT Auto
Svitch CSR 762  electric motorbike, with up to 120 km range, to launch soon

The Svitch CSR 762 electric bike is estimated to be priced at around 1.65 lakh before subsidy, while the post subsidy cost is estimated at around 1.25 lakh.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Apr 2022, 04:01 PM
Home-grown electric vehicle startup Svitch MotoCorp is all set to launch its new-gen electric motorbike CSR 762 between July and August this year, adding to its existing list of electric vehicles. Its latest electric bike will come packed with a 3kW Motor that peaks up to 10kW at 1300 rpm packed by a PMSM motor with a central drive system supported by the battery capacity ranging up to 3.7kWh Li-ion, nickel-manganese-cobalt.

With the introduction of Svitch CSR 762, the company aims to offer Indian consumers with an effective and modern EV two-wheeler and encourage them to make the switch to electric vehicles. “The CSR 762 packs in a complete on-road riding experience which lays out a very strong notion that it is indeed a luxury for the layman," said Rajkumar Patel, Founder of Svitch MotoCorp.

(Also read | Dispatch teases world's first modular electric scooter, launch in 2023)

The CSR 762 electric bike is estimated to be priced at around 1.65 lakh before subsidy, while the post subsidy cost is estimated at around 1.25 lakh with up to 40,000 subsidies from the government. The electric bike's design language has been inspired from Gujarat's Majestic Asiatic Lions and the model is presently is in the certification stages.

The top speed of the bike goes as high as 110 km/h and the bike can go as far as 120 km on a single charge depending upon the mode being used. Its wheelbase boasts 1,430 mm and the curb weight along with the weight capacity are 155 kg and 200 kg, respectively. The height of the seat is 780 mm which flaunts six driving modes including one parking mode, one reverse mode and one sports mode.

Svitch MotoCorp is also looking to install battery swapping stations in the country in line with the government policies.

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2022, 04:00 PM IST
TAGS: electric bike electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility Svitch CSR 762
