HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Dispatch Teases First Purpose Built Electric Scooter, Launch In 2023

Dispatch teases first purpose-built electric scooter, launch in 2023

Dispatch Vehicles aims to launch its first electric scooter in the first quarter of 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2022, 01:31 PM
Dispatch electric scooter is claimed to be focused for last mile mobility service.
Dispatch electric scooter is claimed to be focused for last mile mobility service.
Dispatch electric scooter is claimed to be focused for last mile mobility service.
Dispatch electric scooter is claimed to be focused for last mile mobility service.

EV startup Dispatch Vehicles on Wednesday has announced that it will launch its first-ever purpose-built electric scooter in India in the first quarter of CY2023. The Dispatch electric scooter is claimed to focus on solving fleet dynamics for last-mile mobility in India. The Dispatch electric scooter is claimed to come as a made-in-India model and with a tough and ergonomic body frame.

The company also claims that the upcoming electric scooter will come with a host of connected features. It is claimed to come adaptable for better unit economics and higher profitability. As the electric mobility company claims, the electric scooter will focus on both shared mobility and commercial mobiluity segments. Dispatch claims to have secured the Tier-1 supply chain for all critical components including mechanical parts, electronics and powertrain components for the electric scooter.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The company will not manufacture the electric scooter directly. Instead, it has partnered with one of the largest contract manufacturers that has an installed production capacity of up to six million scooters every year, claimed the company.

 

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2022, 01:13 PM IST
TAGS: Dispatch electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
The new 2022 Ferrari 296 GTS comes out as a convertible version of the 296 GTB supercar.
New 2022 Ferrari 296 GTS breaks cover as 916 hp 'hybrid' behemoth
A sketch showcasing the proposed Biliti facility in Telangana.
California-based company eyes world's largest e-three-wheeler factory in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

In Pics: 2023 Ford Taurus breaks cover for Middle East market
In Pics: 2023 Ford Taurus breaks cover for Middle East market
Ford working on its second electric pickup truck, aims number one e-pickup spot
Ford working on its second electric pickup truck, aims number one e-pickup spot
Toyota reports second-highest annual sales figure ever
Toyota reports second-highest annual sales figure ever
Mercedes-Benz beats as rising prices bolster earnings
Mercedes-Benz beats as rising prices bolster earnings
How to buy a car online, from the comfort of your home
How to buy a car online, from the comfort of your home

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city