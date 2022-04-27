Dispatch teases first purpose-built electric scooter, launch in 2023

EV startup Dispatch Vehicles on Wednesday has announced that it will launch its first-ever purpose-built electric scooter in India in the first quarter of CY2023. The Dispatch electric scooter is claimed to focus on solving fleet dynamics for last-mile mobility in India. The Dispatch electric scooter is claimed to come as a made-in-India model and with a tough and ergonomic body frame.

The company also claims that the upcoming electric scooter will come with a host of connected features. It is claimed to come adaptable for better unit economics and higher profitability. As the electric mobility company claims, the electric scooter will focus on both shared mobility and commercial mobiluity segments. Dispatch claims to have secured the Tier-1 supply chain for all critical components including mechanical parts, electronics and powertrain components for the electric scooter.

The company will not manufacture the electric scooter directly. Instead, it has partnered with one of the largest contract manufacturers that has an installed production capacity of up to six million scooters every year, claimed the company.

First Published Date: