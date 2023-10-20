HT Auto
Ahmedabad start-up Svitch to launch CSR 762 electric motorcycle by early 2024

Ahmedabad-based electric two-wheeler start-up Svitch Motocorp has unveiled the new CSR 762 electric motorcycle sporting its design and technology patents. The CSR 762 promises to change the market’s perception of electric motorcycles, the company says, with the launch slated to take place within 90 days. We expect the Svitch CSR 762 to hit the roads by early 2024.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 20 Oct 2023, 16:32 PM
Svitch CSR 762
The Svitch CSR 762 promises a range of 160 km on a single charge and a top speed of 120 kmph
Switch says its new electric motorcycle has been developed with an investment of over 100 crore and “has been meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of quality and performance." The design language is futuristic on the Svitch CSR 762 with the fully-faired construction giving it a futuristic look. It also gets an upright riding posture, while the signature LED DRL design gives it a unique look over other offerings.

Svitch CSR 762
The Svitch CSR 762 e-motorcycle will be made in India and has received design and technology patents
The Switch CSR 762 will be powered by a 3 kW (4 bhp) PMS electric motor with a peak power output of 10 kW (13.4 bhp) at 3,800 rpm. Peak torque stands at 165 Nm and drops to 55 Nm. The top speed is rated at 120 kmph. The company says the e-bike will use two 3.6 kWh lithium-ion swappable battery packs with a range of 160 km (claimed) on a single charge. The range has gone up by 40 km when compared to the specifications announced in April last year. The model will also have several noteworthy features including a 40-litre boot space, a mobile charger, and a fully covered mobile holder.

Speaking about the upcoming CSR 762, Raj Patel, Founder - Switch Motocorp, said, "Through our journey, we've overcome many challenges, and now, we're excited to introduce a game-changer in the electric vehicle industry."

This project showcases our dedication to 'Make in India' and contributes to the nation's economic growth," added Chintan Khatri, CEO - Svitch Motocorp.

Svitch CSR 762
The Svitch CSR 762 will be initially sold via showrooms in four cities - Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore
The new Svitch Motocorp is likely to be built in Ahmedabad, which the company says aligns with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. The electric two-wheeler start-up though is yet to disclose details about the localisation levels, production capacity, expansion and more. In the meantime, the company has announced it will begin sales with four exclusive showrooms in the cities of Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

First Published Date: 20 Oct 2023, 16:31 PM IST
