In 2026 Kinetic Green Flex or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Flex engine makes power and torque 3000 W W & 160 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Flex has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Flex vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flex
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Kinetic Green
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|36.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|349 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-