In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 Price starts at Rs. 89,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of JMT 1000HS 26 up to 66 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
JMT 1000HS 26 vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jmt 1000hs 26
|Rafiki
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 89,000
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|66 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3.5-4 Hrs.
|3 Hrs.