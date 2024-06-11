HT Auto
Trinity Motors Rafiki Front View
Trinity Motors Rafiki Black
Trinity Motors Rafiki Red
Trinity Motors Rafiki Yellow
Trinity Motors Rafiki

Trinity Motors Rafiki starting price is Rs. 69,999 in India. Trinity Motors Rafiki is available in 2 variant
69,999 - 76,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Trinity Motors Rafiki Key Specs
Battery Capacity48 V/30 Ah
Max Speed25 kmph
Range75 km
Charging time3 Hrs.
View all Rafiki specs and features

About Trinity Motors Rafiki

    Trinity Motors Rafiki Alternatives

    Zelo Zoop

    Zelo Zoop

    45,900 - 86,900
    RafikivsZoop
    Zelo Knight

    Zelo Knight

    49,900 - 91,900
    RafikivsKnight
    UPCOMING
    Lectrix ECity Zip

    Lectrix ECity Zip

    80,000 - 90,000
    Okinawa PraisePro

    Okinawa PraisePro

    76,848
    RafikivsPraisePro
    Hero Electric Nyx

    Hero Electric Nyx

    0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    RafikivsNyx
    Okinawa R30

    Okinawa R30

    58,992
    RafikivsR30

    Trinity Motors Rafiki Variants & Price

    Trinity Motors Rafiki price starts at ₹ 69,999 and goes up to ₹ 76,999 (Ex-showroom). Trinity Motors Rafiki comes in 2 variants. Trinity Motors Rafiki's top variant is Gold.

    Silver
    69,999*
    25 Kmph
    75 Km
    Gold
    76,999*
    25 Kmph
    75 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Trinity Motors Rafiki Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity48 V/30 Ah
    Body TypeScooter
    Charging Point3 Hrs.
    HeadlightLED
    Range75 km
    Charging Time3 Hrs.
    View all Rafiki specs and features

    Trinity Motors Rafiki comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Trinity Motors Rafiki
    		Zelo ZoopZelo KnightOkinawa PraiseProHero Electric NyxOkinawa R30
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹69,999 - 76,999
    ₹45,900 - 86,900
    ₹49,900 - 91,900
    ₹76,848
    ₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    ₹58,992
    Battery Capacity
    48 V/30 Ah
    1.54 kWh
    1.54 kWh
    2.0 kWh
    1.536 kWh
    1.25 KWH
    Range
    75 km
    65-140 km
    60-140 km
    88 km/charge
    130 km
    60 km/charge
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    No
    No
    No
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Trinity Motors Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Trinity Motors Bikes

      Trinity Motors Rafiki FAQs

      The top variant of Trinity Motors Rafiki is the Gold.
      The Trinity Motors Rafiki is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hrs and a battery capacity of 48 V/30 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Trinity Motors Rafiki offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Silver is priced at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Gold is priced at Rs. 76,999 (ex-showroom).
      The Trinity Motors Rafiki is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 48 V/30 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 75 km on a single charge.
      The Trinity Motors Rafiki has a charging time of 3 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

