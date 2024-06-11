|Battery Capacity
Trinity Motors Rafiki price starts at ₹ 69,999 and goes up to ₹ 76,999 (Ex-showroom). Trinity Motors Rafiki comes in 2 variants. Trinity Motors Rafiki's top variant is Gold.
₹69,999*
25 Kmph
75 Km
₹76,999*
25 Kmph
75 Km
|Battery Capacity
|48 V/30 Ah
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|3 Hrs.
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|75 km
|Charging Time
|3 Hrs.
|Model Name
Trinity Motors Rafiki
|Zelo Zoop
|Zelo Knight
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Okinawa R30
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹69,999 - 76,999
₹45,900 - 86,900
₹49,900 - 91,900
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹58,992
|Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah
1.54 kWh
1.54 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
1.25 KWH
|Range
75 km
65-140 km
60-140 km
88 km/charge
130 km
60 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
No
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
