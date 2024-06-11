Which is the top variant of Trinity Motors Rafiki? The top variant of Trinity Motors Rafiki is the Gold.

What are the key specifications of the Trinity Motors Rafiki? The Trinity Motors Rafiki is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hrs and a battery capacity of 48 V/30 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Trinity Motors Rafiki have, and what is the price range? The Trinity Motors Rafiki offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Silver is priced at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Gold is priced at Rs. 76,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Trinity Motors Rafiki? The Trinity Motors Rafiki is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 48 V/30 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 75 km on a single charge.